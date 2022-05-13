e-Paper Get App
Home / World / Kyiv puts captured Russian soldier on trial accused of war crime in Ukraine

Kyiv puts captured Russian soldier on trial accused of war crime in Ukraine

Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin stands accused of shooting the 62-year-old man in the head in the northeastern village of Chupakhivka.

Associated Press | Updated on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:46 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/AFP
The first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of Ukraine's war opened Friday in Kyiv.

A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the war's first week.

Scores of journalists packed inside a small courtroom in the Ukrainian capital where the suspect appeared in a small glass cage.

He faces up to life in prison under the penalties spelled out in the section of the Ukrainian criminal code that addresses the laws and customs of war.

(this is a developing story)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:46 PM IST