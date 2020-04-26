Kim Jong Un update: Amid silence from state media, new reports suggest North Korea’s Supreme Leader is well

In the last few days, the world has been very confused when it comes to North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Kim Jong Un’s health. While initial reports had suggested anything from heart surgery to death, North Korea has neither confirmed nor denied anything. For many, the state media’s since has been deafening. Coupled with media reports from different countries, there have been several reports in recent days that have claimed that Kim Jong Un is no more.

The rumours had been fuelled greatly by the fact that Kim Jong Un had, for the first time since assuming power in 2011, missed an April 15 event that marks the birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, founder and Eternal President of North Korea. It is one of the most important occasions in the country.

A Japanese weekly called Shukan Gendai said on Friday that a Chinese medic sent to North Korea as part of the team to treat Kim believed a delay in heart procedure left the leader ill. The Chinese medical expert meanwhile claimed Kim Jong Un fell to the ground during a visit earlier this month. It’s believed the 36-year-old needed a stent procedure. Seoul-based NK Daily had reported that Kim was recovering after undergoing a procedure on April 12.

South Korean officials had said that they had not detected any unusual activity, and on Sunday, a key aide to the country’s President told Fox News that Kim was alive and in good health.