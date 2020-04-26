Kim Jong Un update: Amid silence from state media, new reports suggest North Korea’s Supreme Leader is well

In the last few days, the world has been very confused when it comes to North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Kim Jong Un’s health. While initial reports had suggested anything from heart surgery to death, North Korea has neither confirmed nor denied anything. For many, the state media’s since has been deafening. Coupled with media reports from different countries, there have been several reports in recent days that have claimed that Kim Jong Un is no more.
The rumours had been fuelled greatly by the fact that Kim Jong Un had, for the first time since assuming power in 2011, missed an April 15 event that marks the birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, founder and Eternal President of North Korea. It is one of the most important occasions in the country.
A Japanese weekly called Shukan Gendai said on Friday that a Chinese medic sent to North Korea as part of the team to treat Kim believed a delay in heart procedure left the leader ill. The Chinese medical expert meanwhile claimed Kim Jong Un fell to the ground during a visit earlier this month. It’s believed the 36-year-old needed a stent procedure. Seoul-based NK Daily had reported that Kim was recovering after undergoing a procedure on April 12.
South Korean officials had said that they had not detected any unusual activity, and on Sunday, a key aide to the country’s President told Fox News that Kim was alive and in good health.
“"Kim Jong Un is alive and well. He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13. No suspicious movements have so far been detected," Chung-in Moon reportedly told the publication.
Additional information to support this theory comes from satellite imagery. According to an AP report, a train likely belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been parked at his compound on the country's east coast since last week. Kim Jong Un's train has been parked at the Leadership Railway Station servicing his Wonsan compound since at least April 21, the website 38 North said on Saturday, citing an analysis of recent satellite photos of the area. The website said the approximately 250-metre (820-foot) -long train wasn't present on April 15 but was present on both April 21 and 23.
Now, it must be mentioned that an aerial image of a train is not conclusive proof. However, with North Korea silent and South Korea dismissing the reports, one can assume that the evidence at the moment points to the country’s leader being well.
The satellite photos released by 38 North, a website specialising in North Korea studies, don't say anything about Kim's potential health problems, and they echo South Korean government intelligence that Kim is staying outside of the capital, Pyongyang.
On Saturday, the Korean Central News Agency, the country’s official news agency reported that Kim had received a message from the chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. This was to mark the first anniversary of Kim's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Another KCNA report on Friday has spoken about the fact that Kim had received a floral basket from the Russian embassy.
If one looks further for any message from Kim Jong Un, KCNA reported on April 23 that Kim had sent a message to the Syrian President the previous day.
