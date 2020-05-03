Kim Jong Un-dead: Trump says he is glad to see North Korean leader is 'back and well'

Contradicting reports over his health condition, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has made his 'first public appearance' after 20 days of absence.

Yonhap news agency reported that the state media on Saturday showed the North Korean leader, who was last seen on April 11, making his first public appearance in 20 days.

The outlet citing state media reported Kim attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertilizer plant in Sunchon, South Phyongan Province.

North Korean state television showed Kim walking, smiling broadly and smoking a cigarette at what the North said was the opening of a fertilizer factory on Friday in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

Rumours about Kim's health have been swirling since his conspicuous no-show at April 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, the North's founder -- the most important day in the country's political calendar.

His absence triggered a series of fevered rumours and unconfirmed reports over his condition.

Kim's disappearance from public view came as Pyongyang's talks with Washington over the North's nuclear arsenal are at a standstill, despite three meetings between Kim and Trump.

If Kim had been incapacitated or dead, it would have increased uncertainty over the process.

Trump had downplayed reports of Kim's poor health and possible demise.