Kenyan Police discover 47 dead bodies of suspected cult members | Photo: Representative Image

Kenyan police have discovered the bodies of 26 more suspected cult members in the eastern part of the country, bringing the total number of corpses linked to the movement to 47. The search operation continues for other bodies and survivors of the Good News International Church cult.

The cult's leader, Makenzie Nthenge, has been arrested and charged with inciting the followers to starve themselves to "meet Jesus". The cult members, who were found in the Shakahola forest near Malindi, were reportedly fasting to death. While some members of the church were found in physical distress, others are believed to be hiding from the authorities in the nearby forest.

Search operation ongoing

An 800-acre area of forest at Shakahola has been sealed off for the search operation, and the government has deployed security officers to the area. However, Hussein Khalid, a member of Haki Africa, a rights group that tipped off the police to the church's actions, has called on the government to send troops to help with the search. He believes that many members of the church are still hiding from the authorities in the forest and are possibly dying every second that passes by.

Tighter regulation of religious institutions

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki announced that he would be visiting the site on Tuesday and called the incident the "Shakahola Forest Massacre." He has also called for tighter regulation of every church, mosque, temple, or synagogue going forward. The minister said that while the state remains respectful of religious freedom, those responsible should face severe punishment.

The discovery of the bodies of cult members in Kenya is a tragic reminder of the dangers of extremist groups that prey on vulnerable individuals. The incident highlights the need for tighter regulation of religious institutions and the importance of law enforcement agencies in preventing such incidents. The ongoing search operation for other bodies and survivors of the Good News International Church cult will help bring closure to the families of the victims and ensure that justice is served.