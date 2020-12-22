Karima Baloch found dead in Canada: All you need to know about Pak dissident

In 2014, after the organisation's leader Zahid Baloch, was allegedly abduced, Karima became the leader of the group. At that time, the 29 year-old had been a psychology student. Her efforts in the region however were cut short, and towards the end of 2015, the activist made her way to Canada where she eventually became a refugee. An influential figure, she was in 2016 named as one of the world's 100 most "inspirational and influential" women in 2016 by the BBC.

A quick perusal of her verified Twitter handle shows that while Karima may no longer be leading the Baloch Students Organization - Azad any longer, she was vehement in her calls for justice, highlighting various atrocities and speaking out about myriad issues.

In 2017, she had made headlines in India after reaching out to Prime Minister Modi through a video message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. "On this day I have come to you and would like to say that we consider you as our brother. And we expect that you become the voice of Baloch genocide, war crimes in Balochistan, human rights violation in international forums and become the voice of those sisters whose brothers are missing," Karima said in a video message. She had added that they wanted the PM to "be our voice and make the voice heard in any part of the world".

In an interview in May 2019, she had accused Pakistan of taking away the resources and eliminating the people of Balochistan, the province with immense geo-strategic importance and huge untapped natural resource reserves. More recently, she had taken to social media, repeatedly calling for the release of Shabir Baloch. For the uninitiated, the Balochistan Student Organisation (BSO-Azad) information secretary had been abducted by Pakistani forces on October 4.