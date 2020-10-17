'Kama-ma-lala or whatever': Republican senator mocks Kamala Harris' name at Trump rally, Twitterati call out 'cheap race-baiting'

David Perdue, a Republican Senator from the US state of Georgia, appeared to mock vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a rally for President Donald Trump in the battleground state on Friday, repeatedly mispronouncing Harris' name. This has lead to accusations of racism as Twitter users called the ploy out as 'cheap race-baiting'.

Video of his speech shows Perdue repeatedly making exaggerated attempts to pronounce the name before saying, "I don`t know, whatever." The crowd responds with laughter.

Harris, a U.S. senator from California, is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. Former Vice President Joe Biden named Harris as his running mate in August, making her the first Black woman and first Asian American to join a major party`s presidential ticket.

She has said her name should be pronounced "comma-la."

Perdue's remark has led to widespread criticism on social media and Democrats have also called on the Senator to apologize.