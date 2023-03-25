 Justin Trudeau 'relieved' that his kids can't use TikTok following ban
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was relieved that his recent ban on the usage of the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from government-issued devices had prevented his children from accessing the platform.

Trudeau said at a joint news conference with US President Joe Biden in Ottawa that the government's concerns are around security and access to information that the Chinese government could have to government phones.

His kids no longer having access to TikTok was a personal advantage, he added.

Trudeau, 51, has three children, two of whom are teenagers. His government announced its ban last month, saying the platform has an "unacceptable" risk to privacy and security.

