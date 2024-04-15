Iran Attacks Israel: Jordan's Princess Salma Shot Down Iranian Drones? Here's The TRUTH Behind Viral Pictures

D-Intent Data, a news data research and fact-checking agency, has taken to X (former Twitter) to clarify that several posts that have been claiming that Princess Salma bint Abdullah, the third child of Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania, shot down Iranian drones which flew through Jordanian airspace on their way to Israel, were fake and were not to be believed.

D-Intent Data said, “A digitally altered screenshot of a media outlet has been shared claiming that Princess Salma of Jordan shot down 6 Iranian drones last night. These claims are fake and fabricated. The article’s original headline reads “Princess Salma of Jordan leads Air Force initiative to airdrop medical supplies in Gaza. It was published on 15 December 2023,” the organisation said."

Netizens have given mixed reactions to the entire matter. While @amuse said, "There is no footage of the princess targeting Iranian suicide drones. Just reports that she was involved in the defense of Israel. I don't know if it is true but there are no fake photos. The only photos I have seen are related to her being a pilot...", @StaniKowalski said, "I don't see what it proves. It's common to use old pictures of a celebrity to illustrate an article. They are not pretending to show the combat itself. Princess Salma is a pilot. There's no debate about this." @9786nnnmm said, "A very biased fact check".

There is no footage of the princess targeting Iranian suicide drones. Just reports that she was involved in the defense of Israel. I don't know if it is true but there are no fake photos. The only photos I have seen are related to her being a pilot... — @amuse (@amuse) April 15, 2024

I don't see what it proves. It's common to use old pictures of a celebrity to illustrate an article. They are not pretending to show the combat itself. Princess Salma is a pilot. There's no debate about this. — Kowalski Stanislas (@StaniKowalski) April 14, 2024

What was the rumour exactly?

As per reports, several posts that falsely claimed that Princess Salma Bint Abdullah shot down Iranian drones which flew through Jordanian airspace on their way to Israel had gone viral on X (formerly Twitter). Soon after Iran launched an attack and firing more than 300 missiles and drones in Israel, all the missiles and drones were intercepted by Israel, US , Jordan and Britain. Soon after the news came out, a story with a photo of Princess Salma went viral with a post that said Jordan intercepted “flying objects” that breached its airspace overnight as Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel.