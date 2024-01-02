Japan Plane Fire: New Videos Show Panic Among Passengers, Aircraft Completely Engulfed In Flames

Smoke inside Japan Airlines plane | X/@nabilajamal_

Tokyo, January 2: A Japan Airlines plane caught fire on the runway of Haneda Airport in Japan's Tokyo on Tuesday, January 2. The plane went up in flames following a possible collision with an aircraft of the Japan Coast Guard. A video possibly recorded by a passenger showed panic among flyers after the plane caught fire following the landing. The plane is seen filled with smoke in the video.

Another video showed the Japan Airlines plane completely engulfed in flames even as the firefighters were trying to control the fire. Video footage from cameras installed at Haneda Airport captured the horrifying moment when flames erupted from the aircraft shortly after it touched down.

Video from inside the Japan Airlines plane that caught fire

BREAKING: Footage recorded from inside Japan Airlines plane that crashed and caught fire on runway of Tokyo Airport pic.twitter.com/5N9vVBSdis — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 2, 2024

Japan plane completely engulfed in flames

WATCH: New video shows Japan Airlines plane completely engulfed in flames after crash landingpic.twitter.com/jJSRzl757R — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 2, 2024

Miracle escape for passengers

The plane, identified as Flight 516, flew into Tokyo from the New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido. All 379 passengers and crew members miraculously escaped the fire. The Japan Coast Guard aircraft, which was involved in the collision, had six people onboard. While one person reportedly ejected, five others are unaccounted for.

A massive emergency operation was launched immediately after the plane caught fire on the runway. At least 70 fire trucks and other vehicles were dispatched by the Tokyo Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

The disaster prevention centre at the Japan Airlines Building at Haneda Airport reported that the fire is localised on Runway C. The incident raises concerns about the safety protocols in place at Haneda Airport, one of the busiest airports in Japan.