'Jack off the board’: tweets Elon Musk as Jack Dorsey steps down from Twitter board

Elon Musk | File Photo

Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday about former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey not being on the company's board of directors anymore.

Jack off the board! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

In a following tweet, he added that he was a fan of Dorsey.

"I’m a fan of Jack btw. Wish he would stay on the board, but I understand that he needs to move on," he tweeted.

According to media reports, Dorsey's move to leave the board has been in the works since he stepped down as CEO in 2021, and was replaced by Indian-American Parag Agrawal.

Musk announced last month that he would be taking over control of the microblogging site through a $44 billion deal.

Following the announcement, Dorsey had taken to Twitter to express his approval.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness,” Dorsey had tweeted.

