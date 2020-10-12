‘Jab Harry met Malala’ virtually

Britain's Prince Harry joined wife Meghan Markle for an interview with Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai to throw his weight behind her campaign in favour of girls' education around the world.

Harry opened up about taking his own privileged education for granted and also reflected on his son Archie's first steps during the video interview marking International Day of the Girl on Sunday and broadcast on YouTube.

The royal couple spoke to Malala, who was shot by the Taliban as a schoolgirl and is now an Oxford University graduate, about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on young women in the wide-ranging discussion.

"We do take it for granted and it is a privilege but every single person, every single child, every single young person needs an education," said Harry.

"I'm hugely grateful for the education I was lucky enough to have, at the time I certainly probably wasn't as grateful, but looking back at it now, I'm very, very blessed with having such amazing options," he said.

On her schooling, Markle said she was "very grateful" for the ability to attend university, with "plentiful" books to "whet my appetite" both at home and school.

"When young girls have access to education, everyone wins and everyone succeeds. It just opens the door for societal success at the highest level," she said.

In reference to their son, the couple said they felt specially privileged to be able to spend time with him and watch him grow.

"We were both there for his first steps, his first run, his first fall, his first everything else," said Harry.