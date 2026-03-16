'It's Their Own Territory': President Trump calls On 7 Nations To Deploy Warships For Strait Of Hormuz Protection

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump announced that he has requested approximately seven nations to deploy warships to assist in maintaining transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz as the conflict with Iran continues to impact the critical maritime corridor.

The President's remarks on Sunday (US local time) follow reports indicating his intention to establish an international coalition to provide escorts for vessels navigating the strait. The waterway is a vital artery for global energy, with nearly 20 per cent of the world's oil exports passing through it.

While Trump did not specify the invited countries, he highlighted that the selected nations are those with a high level of dependency on Middle Eastern oil supplies.

US President Donald Trump's Statement

Speaking to journalists on Air Force One, he said, "We're talking to countries about policing the straits because they are the ones -- you know, we don't get oil, very little, 1%. China, as an example, gets about 90% of its oil from the Hormuz Strait. It'd be nice to have other countries policing with us. And we'll help, and we'll work with them."

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The President took a firm stance on the responsibility of international partners, stating, "I'm demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory because it is their own territory."

Despite escalating global oil prices, no country has yet provided a definitive commitment to the mission.

Trump drew parallels to US involvement in other global theatres, noting, "I think we're getting a good response. We're always there for NATO. We're helping them with Ukraine. It doesn't affect us, but we've helped them. It'd be interesting to see which country wouldn't help us with a very small endeavour, which is just keeping the Strait open."

Assessing the military situation, the US President suggested that Tehran's capabilities have been severely diminished, though he acknowledged the potential for limited retaliation.

"As far as I'm concerned, we've essentially defeated Iran. I guess they can have a little bit of fight back. But not much. We have taken out their air forces, air defence. They have no air defence whatsoever. We have taken out their leadership. Militarily, it's been amazing. We have attacked Kharg Island. They wanted to negotiate badly. I don't think they are ready. I think they will be ready in some time. But we do it very well," he reiterated.

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Trump further claimed that the US military has effectively crippled Iran's industrial base for weaponry.

He remarked, "My comparison is small because Iran has very little firepower left. Their missiles are down to a low number. They're shooting very few of them because we've decimated their manufacturing capability.

"Likewise, the drones are way down. They're down to about 20% of what they had. As of yesterday, we're starting to hit the places where they manufacture the drones. We think we know where they are.

"It's a very strong military operation, just as it was in Venezuela. We have the strongest military anywhere in the world by far, not even a contest. And I think people understand that, and we will finish the job."

On the other side, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed CBS that several nations have approached Tehran to ensure safe passage for their ships.

He maintained that such permissions are strictly under the purview of the Iranian military, noting that "A group of vessels from 'different countries' had been allowed to pass."

Araghchi dismissed the possibility of diplomatic engagement with Washington to conclude the hostilities.

He asserted that Israel and the US initiated the conflict with synchronised strikes on February 28, occurring during indirect discussions regarding Iran's nuclear programme. He also stated that Tehran has "no plan to recover" its enriched uranium stocks, which were liquidated during US and Israeli operations in the previous year.

The volatility in the Strait of Hormuz has sent shockwaves through the energy sector, with oil prices climbing past USD 100 per barrel since the onset of US military actions two weeks ago.

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In the United States, petrol prices have surged by over 70 cents per gallon.

Tehran has reportedly attempted to obstruct the passage using small boats and sea mines. In response, US administration officials have affirmed that the US Navy will continue to offer protection to commercial ships in the region.

The economic implications are weighing heavily on domestic politics as well.

Republicans in Congress have called for swift White House intervention to avoid an economic crisis at the start of an election year. However, President Trump and certain party members have resisted pressure for a hasty conclusion to the war, seeking instead to prevent long-term disruptions to the global supply chain.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)