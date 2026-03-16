'Won't Be Sending A Ship': US Allies Stay Distant After Trump's Call For Naval Deployment In Strait Of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump | File Image

Washington, DC: American allies have adopted a cautious stance or issued direct refusals following President Donald Trump's call for roughly seven nations to dispatch warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

The demand comes as the critical maritime oil route faces significant disruption amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran. Despite the urgency of the situation, key partners have been hesitant to commit military assets.

Australia has confirmed it will not provide naval support to the region. Cabinet Minister Catherine King informed the ABC that while the waterway remains vital, Canberra has received no formal request and maintains no plans for deployment.

"We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is, but that's not something that we've been asked or that we're contributing to," King stated.

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Mirroring this reluctant sentiment, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated on Monday that Japan currently maintains no plans to deploy naval assets for escorting vessels in the Middle East.

Addressing the Japanese parliament, Takaichi clarified that Tokyo has not yet committed to any military involvement. According to a report by Reuters, she noted that the government is still evaluating its options.

"We have not made any decisions whatsoever about dispatching escort ships. We are continuing to examine what Japan can do independently and what can be done within the legal framework," Takaichi told the legislature.

While some have issued firm refusals, others remain in a state of deliberation. South Korea indicated that it remains in discussions with Washington, with the presidential office in Seoul noting that any potential move would only occur after a thorough and "careful review" of the situation.

In London, Prime Minister Keir Starmer maintained a diplomatic approach to the request. According to Downing Street, Starmer held talks with Trump regarding the necessity to reopen the strait to mitigate "global shipping disruptions."

The British leader also consulted with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to coordinate a Western response. Both leaders agreed to further deliberate on the Middle East crisis during a scheduled meeting on Monday.

The push for international intervention was detailed by President Trump while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. He revealed he has put pressure on nations with a high dependency on Middle Eastern crude to assist in policing the waterway, which handles approximately one-fifth of the world's oil.

While the President did not specifically name all the nations involved, he argued that they should protect "their own territory." He further reiterated his stance that the United States has significantly less dependency on the strait compared to other global powers.

Trump specifically highlighted China's involvement as a major stakeholder, noting that Beijing secures the majority of its oil supplies through Hormuz. However, he stopped short of confirming whether China would participate in any international coalition.

Despite the President's public appeals and the strategic importance of the route, no concrete military commitments have been secured as global oil prices continue to rise.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)