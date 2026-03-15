Did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Die In Iran Strike? His Office Denies Assassination Rumours After AI Video Claims Go Viral

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The office of Benjamin Netanyahu has strongly denied viral social media claims suggesting the Israeli Prime Minister had been assassinated. Responding to an inquiry from Anadolu Agency, officials clarified that the reports circulating online were completely false and confirmed that Netanyahu is safe.

“These are fake news; the Prime Minister is fine,” the office said while addressing the growing speculation spreading across social platforms.

Viral video sparks conspiracy theories

The rumours began after Netanyahu posted a video of a press briefing about the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran on X.

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Soon after the video surfaced, several users claimed to have spotted what appeared to be six fingers on Netanyahu’s right hand when he raised it during the speech. A still frame from around the 35-second mark circulated widely online, with users claiming the unusual hand shape indicated the video had been generated using artificial intelligence.

Such so-called “AI finger glitches” have often been cited online as a sign of manipulated or synthetic media, fueling conspiracy theories that the footage might not be genuine.

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Online figures add to the speculation

The speculation gained further traction when conservative commentator Candace Owens questioned Netanyahu’s whereabouts in a post on X.

Referring to the Israeli leader by his nickname “Bibi,” Owens asked why the Prime Minister’s office was allegedly sharing and removing “AI videos” of him and hinted at supposed panic in Washington. Her comments amplified the discussion among users already suspicious of the footage.

Claims about video background also circulate

Apart from the finger controversy, some users pointed to the video’s background as another supposed sign of manipulation.

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They argued that the blackout curtain behind Netanyahu appeared to move in a repeating pattern while the two Israeli flags beside him remained still. According to them, the unusual motion suggested the clip might have used a looping digital background.

However, other users pushed back on this claim, noting that virtual or artificial backdrops are commonly used in broadcasts and press briefings and do not necessarily indicate that a video is fake.

AI fact-check addresses the “six fingers” claim

The viral claim was also addressed by the AI chatbot Grok, developed by xAI.

According to Grok, the supposed sixth finger was actually a visual illusion caused by shadows, camera angle and the natural contour of the palm known as the hypothenar eminence. The chatbot pointed out that the full, unedited footage released by Israel’s Government Press Office clearly shows Netanyahu with the normal five fingers on each hand.

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Conflict in the region raises global attention

The rumours emerged at a time of heightened geopolitical tension following joint military actions by Israel and the United States against Iran. The developments have intensified global scrutiny of statements and appearances by key leaders, including Netanyahu.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Iran reportedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global energy shipments. The narrow passage typically carries around 20 million barrels of oil every day and accounts for a significant share of worldwide liquefied natural gas trade.

Any disruption in this corridor has the potential to affect international energy markets and shipping routes.