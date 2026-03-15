Why Control Of Kharg Island Could Decide Iran Conflict

Kharg Island |

Jerusalem: The islands off Iran's coast have become the latest focus of the war after a US strike destroyed military sites last week on Kharg Island, which is vital to Iran's oil network.

The strike on Friday on the island in the Persian Gulf left its oil infrastructure intact and vessels were still seen arriving and loading up with fuel, according to satellite imagery posted on Saturday and Sunday by the platform TankerTrackers.

Though US President Donald Trump said the United States “totally obliterated” the island's military assets, he warned that if Iran or anyone else interferes with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, he will reconsider his decision not to target oil infrastructure.

Iran's islands account for only a small share of its territory but have outsized importance because of their oil facilities and strategic location.

Here's what to know about Iran's islands in the Persian Gulf up to the Strait of Hormuz: Kharg Island ------------- “He who controls Kharg Island, controls the destiny of this war,” US Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's close Republican allies, posted on social media on Saturday.

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Read Also US President Donald Trump Rejects Iran Deal, Calls For Global Naval Force To Secure Strait Of Hormuz

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The small coral island about 33 kilometers (21 miles) off Iran's coast is the primary terminal through which nearly all of Iran's oil exports pass. Iran has exported 13.7 million barrels since the war started.

Iran gets a significant share of its revenue from oil, with shipments flowing to countries like China. A strike on Kharg would not only damage Iran's current government but also could undermine the viability of whatever might eventually replace it.

The island has storage tanks in the south, along with housing for thousands of workers. Gazelles roam freely near the refineries and depots that make Kharg one of Iran's most valuable — and sensitive — assets. The island also has a medieval Portuguese fortress and the ruins of one of the oldest Christian monasteries in the Persian Gulf.

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Petras Katinas, an energy researcher at the Royal United Services Institute, said Kharg Island was critical to funding Iran's government and military.

If Iran were to lose control of Kharg, it would be difficult for the country to function, even though the island isn't a military or nuclear target, he said.

“It doesn't matter which regime is in power — new or old," Katinas said. A takeover would give the US leverage over negotiations with Iran because the island is “the main node” of its economy.

JPMorgan's global commodity research team warned this week in an investment note that a strike on the island would have major economic implications.

Friday's strikes hit more than 90 targets, including air defenses, a radar site, the airport and a hovercraft base according to satellite analysis by the Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute's Critical Threats Project.

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Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunb - The three tiny islands have long been a front line in tensions between Iran and Gulf states allied with the United States.

Iranian forces seized the islands in November 1971, days after the United Kingdom withdrew from the Gulf and just before the sheikhdoms joined to form the United Arab Emirates. Iran maintains military assets and garrisons on the islands.

The territorial dispute over the islands remains one of the Gulf's most persistent flashpoints. Iran said the US also struck Abu Musa — a claim that US Central Command did not immediately acknowledge.

Qeshm Island --- The largest island in the Persian Gulf sits near the Strait of Hormuz and is home to about 150,000 residents. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US struck a desalination plant on the island on March 8 — a claim not acknowledged by Washington.

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“Attacking Iran's infrastructure is a dangerous move with grave consequences,” Araghchi warned in a March 7 post on X. “The US set this precedent, not Iran.” The desalination plant supplies water to about 30 villages.

In Bahrain — home to the US Navy's 5th Fleet — the Interior Ministry said an Iranian drone had “caused material damage” to a desalination plant there the next day, although water supplies were never disrupted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)