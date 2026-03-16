Shoshana Struk Daughter Of Israeli Minister Orit Struk Found Dead In Galilee Cottage; Probe Launched

Shoshana Struk, the daughter of Israeli Minister Orit Struk, was found dead in a rented cottage in the Amirim settlement in the Galilee region of Israel, authorities said. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Body Sent For Post-Mortem, Probe Underway

Police teams that arrived at the scene sent the body to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for examination to determine the exact cause of death. While preliminary findings suggest the possibility of suicide, officials said the death is being treated as suspicious and investigations are ongoing.

Orit Struk Confirms Daughter’s Death

Confirming the news, Orit Struk, Israel’s Minister of Settlement and National Missions, expressed grief in a social media statement.

“My heart is broken by the passing of our beloved daughter Shoshana,” she wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Previous Allegations Against Family

Shoshana had earlier drawn public attention after making serious allegations against her family. In a video shared on social media while living in Italy, she accused her mother, father and brother of sexual abuse during her childhood.

She also alleged that she was taken to what she described as “paedophilia rituals” at a young age and subjected to years of mistreatment.

Complaint Filed After Returning To Israel

Following the allegations, Shoshana returned to Israel and filed a formal complaint with authorities, claiming that her younger siblings were also subjected to violence at home.

At the time, she said she feared for her safety and sought protection from the police. “I returned to Israel with my husband after realizing that the elements of the crime were threatening me. I ask the Israeli police to protect me from my own family,” she had stated.

The accusations triggered widespread debate in Israel and briefly led to a publication ban in the Israeli media while authorities examined the claims.

Brother Previously Accused In Separate Case

Shoshana’s brother, Sviki Struk, had earlier been accused in a 2007 case involving the kidnapping and torture of a Palestinian minor, an incident that had also drawn significant public attention.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of Shoshana Struk’s death and said the investigation remains ongoing.