Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Warns Iran Conflict Could Shift Global Focus & Military Aid From Kyiv's Fight Against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky | File

New York: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that the war with Iran could divert global attention and military resources away from Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, Zelensky said Kyiv faces growing risks if the conflict in West Asia continues.

“Yes, of course, we have big risks,” Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine could face shortages of air defence systems and missiles if military resources are redirected to the new conflict.

“I think that we can have a deficit with air defence, especially PAC-3, PAC-2, for Patriot systems, for defending our sky,” he said.

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Ukraine has relied heavily on Western air-defence systems to counter large-scale Russian missile and drone attacks.

Zelensky said the war in Iran could complicate those efforts.

“If the war continues, of course, we will have these challenges, and the challenges will only increase,” he said.

Ukraine has also begun sharing its experience in drone warfare with partners in the Middle East.

Zelensky said Kyiv had sent military experts to assist allies facing Iranian drone attacks.

“We are ready to help Americans, and we are ready to help also Middle East allies,” he said.

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The Ukrainian leader said the move reflected Kyiv’s partnership with Washington.

“We count on you, and the Americans can count on us,” Zelensky said.

But he warned that Russia could benefit from the shifting geopolitical focus.

The war in Iran, Zelensky said, could strengthen Moscow’s position and complicate efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Of course, this situation in Iran gives him more money,” Zelensky said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He urged stronger pressure on Moscow and called for renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war.

“If we really want to stop the war, we need to meet,” Zelensky said. “We need more pressure on Russia.”

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