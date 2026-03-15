IDF Claims US Synagogue Attacker Related To Slain Hezbollah Leader

File Image

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday claimed that intelligence findings link a recent attack on a synagogue in the United States to the family of a Hezbollah commander killed in an Israeli airstrike, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In a post on X, the IDF said that Ibrahim Muhammad Ghazali, a commander in Hezbollah, had overseen weapons operations within a specialized branch of the Badr Unit, which it accused of launching hundreds of rockets at Israeli civilians during the ongoing conflict. According to the IDF, Ghazali was killed last week in an Israeli Air Force strike on a Hezbollah military site.

The Israeli military further alleged that Ghazali’s brother, Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, carried out a terror attack targeting a synagogue in the U.S. state of Michigan on Thursday. The claim has not been independently verified.

Separately, Israeli military sources said preparations remain in place for a prolonged campaign against Iran, potentially in coordination with the United States. Officials stated that Israel currently faces no shortage of air-defense interceptors.

Meanwhile, hostilities along Israel’s northern front continued. The IDF reported that Hezbollah fired rockets toward the southern Golan Heights shortly before the statement. Earlier in the day, the group claimed responsibility for launching what it described as a “precision rocket” at the Palmachim Airbase.

The developments underscore ongoing volatility across multiple fronts, with Israel confronting threats from both Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran-aligned forces across the region.