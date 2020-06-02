It's not just COVID; here’s all you need to know about the new Ebola outbreak in Congo

Here’s all you need to know about this new Ebola outbreak

This new outbreak of the Ebola virus disease is reported from the Wangata health zone, Mbandaka, in Équateur province of the country.

As per the information given by WHO this recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the 11th outbreak of Ebola since the virus was first discovered in the country in 1976.

The city of Mbandaka and its surrounding area had also reported the DR Congo’s 9th Ebola outbreak, which took place from May to July 2018.

Mbandaka is the capital of Equateur province in DR Congo and is one of the famous transport hubs on the Congo River. It has a population of more than a million.

Total 6 cases of the disease are reported in the Mbandaka area and has claimed 4 lives.

As per the information by the Ministry of Health of DR Congo it is likely more people will be identified with the disease as surveillance activities increase.

The country is also battling the COVID-19 and the world’s largest measles outbreaks currently.

As per the WHO data as of 31 May 2020, 3195 COVID-19 cases have been reported which includes 72 deaths.

Since 2019, 3,69,520 measles cases with 6,779 deaths have been reported the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Country’s 10th Ebola outbreak is in the final stage and has claimed 2280 lives in the North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces.