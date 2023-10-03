Italy Car Crash Video: Ferrari Collides With Lamborghini In Sardinia; 2 Dead

Two tourists lost their lives in Italy during a supercar tour when a Ferrari and a Lamborghini collided with a camper van. This collision occurred as both high-performance vehicles attempted to overtake the camper van simultaneously, causing it to overturn on a rural road in Sardinia.

Video footage from October 2nd shows a blue Lamborghini trying to pass a white camper van by crossing into the oncoming lane. Subsequently, a red Ferrari accelerates alongside the Lamborghini, leading to a collision that propels both supercars in different directions toward the camper van.

The Ferrari caught fire, and the couple inside, identified as Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67, from Switzerland, lost their lives in the blaze. The Lamborghini occupants, reportedly from India, were unharmed and seen signaling their well-being.

Accident happened during Sardinia Supercar Tour

In addition to the tragic fatalities, a couple aged 61 and 62, traveling in the van, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were joined by the Lamborghini's occupants in receiving medical attention.

Local authorities have seized the wreckage of all three vehicles as they investigate the incident, which took place during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, an event where luxury cars parade from Teulada to Olbia, showcasing their high-end vehicles.

According to Italian daily newspaper Corriere della Sera, the couple from Switzerland had departed from Forte Village and were en route to Mores at the time of the accident.

