Punjab: Congress MLA Ladi Sherowalia's Car Collides With Scooty In Nawanshahr; CCTV Captures Shocking Crash |

In a tragic incident on the Chandigarh-Phagwara Highway near Jassomajra of Bahram in Nawanshahr, a fatal collision occurred between a scooter and the car belonging to Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shahkot assembly constituency of Jalandhar. The accident resulted in the immediate death of one person and left another critically injured.

Details of accident

The deceased has been identified as Ramkishan, a resident of Thinda village. Ramkishan was driving the scooter at the time of the accident, and the person sitting behind him, identified as Ram Prakash, sustained serious injuries. Ram Prakash has been rushed to the hospital and is currently under medical care.

MLA Hardev Singh Laddi Sherowalia was returning from Chandigarh when the tragic accident occurred. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras installed along the highway. According to the footage, the driver of MLA Sherowalia's car made desperate attempts to avoid the collision. Despite maneuvering the car onto the highway divider, Ramkishan, the scooter rider, was unable to apply the brakes in time and collided directly with the car, leading to his unfortunate demise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Traffic stopped and injured taken to hospital

MLA Laddi Sherowalia and his staff, who were traveling in an Innova car, promptly responded to the situation. They stopped the traffic on the highway, retrieved the injured from the road, and immediately carried them to the nearest hospital. Despite their swift actions, doctors declared Ramkishan dead upon arrival at the hospital, while Ram Prakash continues to receive treatment for his severe injuries.

The police have taken both vehicles involved in the accident into their custody as part of the ongoing investigation. As the investigation continues, more details about the incident are expected to emerge, shedding light on the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)