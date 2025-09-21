'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the establishment of a Palestinian state "will not happen." Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel.
Netanyahu accused the foreign leaders of giving a "prize" to Hamas.
"It will not happen," he said. "A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River." Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.
