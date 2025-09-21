 'It Will Not Happen': Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Western Recognition Of Palestinian State - VIDEO
Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the establishment of a Palestinian state "will not happen." Netanyahu put out an angry statement after Britain and other Western allies said they were unilaterally recognising a Palestinian state in a step seen as a show of displeasure with Israel.

Netanyahu accused the foreign leaders of giving a "prize" to Hamas.

"It will not happen," he said. "A Palestinian state will not be established west of the Jordan River." Netanyahu said he would announce Israel's response after a trip next week to the US, where he is to meet President Donald Trump at the White House.

Read Also
UK PM Keir Starmer Recognises Palestinian Statehood Amid Gaza Conflict - VIDEO
article-image

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

