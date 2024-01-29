Istanbul Church Attack: 1 Killed After Masked ISIS Gunmen Open Fire; Disturbing Video Emerges

47 suspects have been arrested in connection with the recent church attack in Istanbul. The assault, which occurred during the Sunday service at the Santa Maria Church in the Büyükdere neighborhood, resulted in one fatality. According to Yerlikaya, two masked gunmen opened fire around 11:40 am local time. Istanbul Governor Davut Gul confirmed that no other individuals were harmed in the incident.

The ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency claimed responsibility for the shooting, as per a statement from a security source within the terror group. Anadalou also noted that two of the arrested suspects are allegedly linked to ISIS, with one hailing from Tajikistan and the other from Russia, according to the Turkish interior minister.

BREAKING:



2 ISIS terrorist (Russian & Tajik) arrested for the Islamist terror attack against an Italian Catholic Church in Istanbul yesterday.



1 man was killed but a new video shows that they were also shooting at others.



Looks like the gun jammed pic.twitter.com/75KGbiTZwr — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 29, 2024

In response to the attack, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the mobilization of security forces "with all their resources," as seen in a video shared on social media. Erdogan was observed engaging in a phone call with a priest from the targeted church while aboard a plane.

Turkey's Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc disclosed that the country's Deputy Chief Public Prosecutor and two other public prosecutors are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Tunc emphasised that the inquiry is being conducted meticulously and from various angles.