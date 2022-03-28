Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of India visit

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), days ahead of his scheduled visit to India. Bennett's office said that the Israeli Prime Minister is feeling well and will continue to work while self-isolating at home.

On Sunday, the Israeli leader met US secretary of state Antony Blinken in Jerusalem on the sidelines of a "historic summit" of Israeli and Arab diplomats.

The US top diplomat is in Israel to attend landmark talks with officials from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco -- countries that normalised ties with the Jewish state in 2020.



Also on Sunday Bennett visited the northern Israeli city of Hadera after gunmen shot dead two police officers in an attack claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.



Meanwhile, the Israeli PM was scheduled to pay his first official visit to India on April 2. The visit was due to take place on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between Israel and India. However, Bennett contracting the virus may cancel or postpone the visit.

During his visit, Bennett was slated to meet PM Modi and other senior government officials, as well as visit the Jewish community in the country.

