 Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Urges United Nations To Evacuate Its Troops From Peacekeeping Pocket In Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the UN chief to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of “harm’s way”, saying Hezbollah was using them as “human shields”.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: AFP

Beirut: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday urged the United Nations to evacuate its troops stationed in the peacekeeping pocket in Lebanon. Netanyahu called on the  UN chief to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of “harm’s way”, saying  Hezbollah was using them as “human shields”.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon have, meanwhile, reported that Israeli tanks breached a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position on the Lebanese side of the border on Sunday, following an incident the previous day that blocked their movement.

According to UNIFIL, “At around 4:30 am, while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the shelter” in the Ramia area, before departing 45 minutes later. This occurred after Israeli soldiers had previously halted a crucial UNIFIL logistical movement near Mais al-Jabal, preventing its passage.

In a separate statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz also declared UN Secretary-General António Guterres persona non grata, barring him from entering Israel. UN peacekeepers, in turn, have asked for explanations from the Israeli army over what they said were “shocking violations” against their force. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has told her Israeli counterpart that attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are unacceptable.

