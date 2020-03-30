Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tested positive for coronavirus

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine on Monday after his aide was tested positive for coronavirus.

Neyanyahu's office said the step was a precaution and is being taken even before the epidemiological investigation has been concluded, Haretz reported.

Earlier, Rivka Paluch, Netanyahu’s adviser on ultra-orthodox affairs, had tested positive hours after her husband was hospitalized with the virus, reported The Times of Israel.

Israel is under total lockdown with people not allowed to even walk beyond 100 metres from their homes and have been generally advised to go out only to stock up food.

So far, 4,347 Israelis have tested positive for the coronavirus, with the vast majority of cases mild and 134 recoveries. Sixteen patients have died and 95 are in serious condition. One Israeli tourist died in Italy, the paper said.

Meanwhile, 34,807 deaths have been registered globally, while 735,145 people have been infected so far.

