Israeli Couple Gets Married Hours Before Joining Duty

It was Sunday night when we attended a beautiful wedding ceremony amidst the chaos of war and uncertainties. What we saw was only love and two people coming together despite knowing the fact that one of them may not return home.

Elinor Yosefin, the bride wore a black top over jeans. Uri Mintzer wore a white T-shirt over blue jeans, the groom chuckled seeing his bride glow in that 'not-so-common' attire. Nothing close to what they had planned for their wedding. But it was a duty to the nation before self for both of them. We took a few snapshots as they said their vows and kissed each other.

With four people holding a chuppah (wedding canopy), and the garden lights, it was a spectacular setting for a short, sweet ceremony, but it wasn't the wedding they had planned. Both Israeli military reservists, Elinor and Uri, were in Thailand when they received a call for emergency reserve duty following Hamas' surprise attack last weekend — the worst Israel has faced in 50 years. They quickly tied the knot night after rushing home, they decided to utilise the short time before they had to report to their respective units to get married.

“I have envisioned this moment countless times, but not once it was like this,” said Mintzer, and hopes that they can celebrate their big day with a full-fledged wedding shortly. “I am fortunate to have fallen in love with my best friend. She is my past, present, and future. Life wouldn't be complete without her,” he said.

Last-minute ceremony

The last-minute ceremony was officiated by a religious member in the presence of the couple's immediate family. There were also several others to complete the minyan. The last-minute ceremony was officiated by Tzohar’s Rabbi David Stav and attended by the couple’s immediate family. There were several other guests to complete the minyan, a quorum of 10 Jewish adults needed for certain religious obligations.

We hear a few words in Hebrew during the ceremony and quickly turn back. The man translates, “It's rare to see a couple getting married before heading to war.”

“It is about love and the resilience of our relationship. We love our country and the Jewish nation. So, if there's a time when we have to serve our country, we will do that, Once we return, we will celebrate our gathering with all our friends and family members,” said Yosefin, who appeared extremely happy while talking to a few local media members available at the wedding.

