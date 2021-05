Gaza, May 15: Israel has given a “warning” that it will bomb the building that houses the Al Jazeera offices and other international media outlets in Gaza City within the next hour, reports Al Jazeera.

Fares Akram, Gaza correspondent for The Associated Press news agency, tweeted: “Now bombs could fall on our office. We ran down the stairs from the 11th floor and now looking at the building from afar, praying Israeli army would eventually retract.”