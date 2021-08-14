Israel to offer Covid booster shots to people under 60

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has instructed health maintenance organisations (HMOs) to prepare to offer a third coronavirus vaccine booster for some age groups under 60 next week, according to a statement from his office.

Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz were briefed on Thurday by CEOs of Israel's four HMOs on their vaccination efforts, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Prime Minister told the HMOs' directors that they need to "prepare to expand the range of ages for the third inoculation next week".

He reiterated the government's effort to halt the resurging coronavirus outbreak without imposing more economically and socially destructive lockdowns.

"Our goal has been and remains fighting the Delta strain without destructive harm to the economy to the extent possible," he said, adding that "in order to meet this task, the vaccination effort is the supreme tool".

Nachman Ash, Director-General of the Health Ministry, told Ynet news site that the Ministry is looking into lowering the age for the booster shot to people over 40.

On August 1, Israel launched a campaign to administrate a third booster dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine to people aged over 60.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 12:32 AM IST