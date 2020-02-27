Israel slams Sanders’ ‘horrifying comment’

Jerusalem: Israel's foreign minister denounced Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders on Wednesday for what he called his "horrifying comment" about Jerusalem, saying that those who support Israel would not back Sanders' presidential candidacy after such remarks.

At a contentious Democratic debate on Tuesday night in South Carolina, Sanders labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "reactionary racist" and said he'd consider reversing President Donald Trump's historic move of the US Embassy to Jerusalem and return it to Tel Aviv.

In a daring foray into American domestic politics, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said there was a not a Jew in the world who "hasn't dreamed of Jerusalem" and Sanders words were so severe that he had no choice but to retort.

"We don't intervene in the internal American electoral process, which is splendid," Katz told Israel's Army Radio, before noting that Sanders had a long history of attacking Israel and the things most sacred to its identity and national security.

"Naturally, people who support Israel will not support someone who goes against these things," he added.

Sanders' comments at the debate came after he recently announced he would skip an appearance before the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which he called a "platform for bigotry." He's also called for cutting back American foreign aid to Israel and redirecting it to the Palestinians instead. Sanders, who if elected would become America's first Jewish president, doubled down Tuesday saying: "What you cannot ignore is the suffering of the Palestinian people."

Sanders prefaced his remarks by saying he was "very proud of being Jewish," and noted how he had volunteered in the 1960s on a socialist Israeli kibbutz, where he honed his leftist leanings.