Israel-Palestine conflict: Fresh violence at Al-Aqsa mosque in Old City intensifies tension -- see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian protester amid clashes in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo

Fresh fighting between Israeli security forces and Palestinian protesters left dozens injured on Monday as a clash about access to parts of the Old City and attempts to evict a Palestinian family from their home reached one of Jerusalem's holiest sites.

The Red Crescent organization reported multiple injuries, with at least 50 sent to hospital, after the fighting at the al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Jews at the Temple Mount and Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, reports dpa news agency.

The situation in the West Bank and in the Arab-dominated eastern part of Jerusalem has been tense since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan, which is set to end later this week.

Many Palestinians are angry because Israeli police had cordoned off areas of the Old City to prevent gatherings.

In addition, some Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah are facing eviction from their homes by Israeli authorities, further heightening tensions. A Supreme Court ruling on the evictions expected for Monday was postponed.

Adding to the tension, Israel marks Jerusalem Day on Monday, when the country commemorates its annexation of East Jerusalem during the Six-Day War of 1967. Palestinians see East Jerusalem as a potential capital of any independent country and contest Israel's claim.

In an effort to minimize violence, Israeli authorities have banned parades by Jewish groups through the old city and to the Temple Mount.

Images relayed by local media on Monday showed security officers using flash grenades against protesters, with Palestinians responding by throwing rocks.

The clashes have grown more intense in recent days. On May 7, about 300 Palestinians and 20 police officers sustained injuries.

Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces at Jerusalems Al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian protester amid clashes in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
Palestinians run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
A Palestinian argues with Israeli security forces in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian protester amid clashes in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
Palestinian medics evacuate a wounded protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
A wounded Palestinian waits to be transported by medics amid clashes with Israeli security forces at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalems Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo
Palestinians place the Hamas movement flag atop Jerusalems al-Aqsa mosque on May 10, 2021, amid clashes with Israeli scurity forces ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israels takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
AFP Photo

With inputs from IANS.

