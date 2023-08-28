 Israel: Man Charged For Killing His Sister Due To Her Sexual Orientation
Monday, August 28, 2023
Tel Aviv, August 28: The Haifa District Attorney’s Office (Criminal) submitted to the Haifa District Court an indictment against a resident of the northern Arab town Kisra-Sumei and two other defendants who are residents of another northern Arab town Shfar’am for the murder of Druze Woman Sarit Ahmad, 18, in June.

Man hires killers to murder his sister

The three were charged with murder under aggravated circumstances, crimes with incendiary weapons and obstruction of justice.

Brother did not accept her sexual orientation

Sa’id Ahmad, one of the three, is alleged to have hired the other two to kill his sister because he did not accept her sexual orientation.

