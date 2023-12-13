Israel Losing Global Support Due To ‘Indiscriminate Bombing’ In Gaza, Says US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden |

Washington, DC, December 13: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Israel is losing global support due to its "indiscriminate bombing" in Gaza. He criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of his coalition over their opposition to a two-state solution, The Times of Israel reported.

During a campaign fundraiser in Washington hosted by former AIPAC board chair Lee Rosenberg, Biden said Netanyahu is "a good friend, but I think he has to change, and... This government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move."

Biden criticised Israel's National Security Minister Ben Gvir

Biden criticised Israel's National Security Minister Ben Gvir by name and rehashed a line he used in July: "This is the most conservative government in Israel's history."

He said he has known Israeli leaders for decades, lamenting that "Ben Gvir and company and the new folks don't want anything remotely approaching a two-state solution."

Biden said: "They not only want to have retribution -- which they should -- for what Hamas did, but against all Palestinians... They don't want anything to do with the Palestinians."

'Hamas does not represent all Palestinians'

He reiterated the US stance that Hamas does not represent all Palestinians and that not all of Gaza should suffer because of the terror group's brutal October 7 attack on Israel, during which 1,200 people were massacred and some 240 were taken hostage.

Biden also took a shot at Palestinian leaders, though he did not specify whether he was referring to Hamas or the Palestinian Authority. "The Palestinians have not been governed well at all", he said, as per The Times of Israel.

Referring to the planned rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and Europe that the US unveiled in September, Biden said there remains an "opportunity to begin to unite the region."

'You cannot say there's no Palestinian state at all in the future'

"They still want to do it, but we have to make sure that Bibi understands that he's got to make some moves to strengthen the [PA]," Biden said, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname. "You cannot say there's no Palestinian state at all in the future," Biden said, according to The Times of Israel.

"We have to work towards bringing Israel together in a way that provides for the beginning of... a two-state solution," he added. Biden went on to suggest that domestic pressure could cause Netanyahu to move in the direction of two states, noting the protests earlier this year that managed to thwart parts of the judicial overhaul being advanced by his government.

He said: "You saw what happened when Bibi tried to change the Supreme Court. Thousands of IDF soldiers said, 'We're out. We're not going to participate. We're not going to support the military'." "That wasn't any outside influence. That came from within Israel," Biden said.

'Israel has a tough decision to make'

"Israel has a tough decision to make. Bibi has got a tough decision to make. There's no question about the need to take on Hamas. None. Zero. They have every right," he said, acknowledging that Israel currently faces "an existential threat."

Meanwhile, the US State Department recently approved the sale of 13,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel, bypassing Congress in its review process that is required for arms sales to foreign nations, The New York Times reported, citing a State Department official.

The State Department informed the congressional committees on Friday that they were going ahead with the sale, worth more than USD 106 million, even though Congress did not finish an informal review of a bigger order from Israel.

The department invoked an emergency provision in the Arms Export Control Act

Moreover, the department invoked an emergency provision in the Arms Export Control Act, according to a State Department official and a congressional official.

Adding that the ammunition shipment has been put on an expedited track, they further said that Congress has no power to stop it, the New York Times reported.