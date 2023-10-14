Israel IDF Replies To Hamas As The Militant Group Releases Video With Israeli Children After Killing Their Parents

Israel IDF Replies To Hamas After The Militant Group Releases Video With Israeli Children | Twitter

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has replied on Saturday after a video of the Hamas militants made rounds on social media. The video showed the Hamas-Palestinian militants with the Israeli children during their day one of the Operation 'Al-Aqsa Flood'. The militants are seen in the video while they are pampering the Israeli children whose parents were allegedly killed by them. The video is going viral on social media.

Hamas released the video on social media on Friday (October 13) and the video is said to be shot when they infiltrated the Israeli borders and attacked the Israeli civilians. The video was shot on Saturday (October 7) and was released later. The Hamas militants entered the houses of Israeli civilians and held them as hostages. They also killed the parents of the kids who were seen in the video and were trying to show compassion towards them.

One of the Hamas militants can be seen in the video giving first aid to a kid who was injured during the attack. They are seen dressing the wounded kid in the video. Another militant is swinging the kid in a trolley while the kid was crying. The other militant is seen with a small kid in his arms and he is pampering the kid. Hamas militants released the video for showing that they showed compassion towards the kids in the middle of the battle.

Hamas released the video with the caption, “Hamas fighters, showing compassion for children in the midst of the Kibbutz 'Holet' battles on day one of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.” Israel Defense Forces took to its official twitter account and replied to the militant group and said that these terrorists are going to get defeated. IDF tweeted, "You can see their injuries, hear their cries and feel them trembling from fear as these children are held hostage in their own homes by Hamas terrorists and their parents lie there dead in the next room. These are the terrorists that we are going to defeat."

