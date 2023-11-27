Israel-Hamas Humanitarian Truce Extended For 2 Days, Confirms Mediator Qatar

Representational image | PTI

Qatar, the mediator in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, announced on Monday that the humanitarian truce will be extended by two days. This decision comes as the initial four-day truce in Gaza was about to expire.

"The State of Qatar announces, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian pause for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," spokesperson for Qatar foreign ministry wrote on X.

Details of truce between Israel and Hamas

During the humanitarian truce and in the preceding weeks, Qatar, with the backing of the United States and Egypt, has been actively involved in high-stakes negotiations to initiate and extend the ceasefire in Gaza, aiming for a broader and prolonged truce.

Throughout the initial truce period, Hamas was expected to release a total of 50 civilian hostages, including women and children.

In return, Israel was set to release 150 Palestinian prisoners, and the facilitation of humanitarian aid into Gaza was permitted.

Within the initial three days, the group released 39 Israeli hostages, and in return, 117 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails were set free, adhering to the agreement between the two parties.

Simultaneously, due to negotiations led by the Gulf state, the Palestinian group also released 17 Thais, one Filipino, and one individual holding dual Russian-Israeli nationality.