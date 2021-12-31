Israel detects first case of 'Florona' disease, a double infection of COVID19 and influenza

Israel recorded the first infection with the so-called “Florona” disease, which is a double infection with the Corona and influenza viruses, according to what the Israeli newspaper “Yediot Ahronot” revealed.

The newspaper reported that a case of double infection was recorded in a woman who entered the Rabin Medical Center this week to give birth.

The Ministry of Health is still studying the case, and has not yet determined whether the combination of the two viruses causes more serious illness. Health officials estimate that other patients may have had “Florona” but had not been diagnosed.

Meanwhile, Israel has approved a fourth vaccine dose for people most vulnerable to COVID-19, becoming the first country to do so as it braces for a wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant.

The director general of the Health Ministry, Nachman Ash, announced the decision at a press conference late on Thursday.

He says the decision is based on early research, and that officials will consider expanding the administration of a fourth dose to more of the public as they assess the situation.

Earlier Thursday, Israel received its first shipment of pills that treat the worst effects of COVID-19. Israel currently has more than 20,000 active patients, including 94 who are seriously ill. At least 8,243 people have died from COVID-19 in Israel since the start of the pandemic.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 02:23 PM IST