Israel: 37 Palestinians injured in West Bank clash

37 Palestinians injured in West Bank clash | IANS

At least 37 Palestinians were injured during clashes with Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Nablus, medics said on Saturday.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that among the injured were three shot by live ammunition and nine by rubber bullets, while the others inhaled teargas, reports Xinhua news agency.

The fierce clashes broke out on Friday between anti-settlement protesters and Israeli soldiers in the villages of Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddum.

The protesters burned tires and threw stones at the Israeli soldiers stationed on the perimeters of the villages, they said.

Israeli authorities have not commented on the incidents yet.

In the June 1967 Middle East war, Israel occupied the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, which are claimed by the Palestinians, and has controlled the areas ever since.

Tension in the West Bank has been mounting over the past few days after the Israeli army intensified its military actions against Palestinian activists.