Islamabad's 'Aurat March': Group of men pelted stones and attacked women participants

Islamabad: A group of men pelted stones and attacked women participating in the "Aurat March" with sticks, here on Sunday.

Several videos pertaining to the incident were shared on social media. In one such video, a group of men were spotted attacking the peaceful march.

Aurat March, which started in 2018, carried out every year on the international woman days. The first march was held in 2018 in Karachi. The marches area attended by women, children, men, transgender people, and others.

The marches were carried out in several parts of countries including Lahore, Karachi, Multan, and Quetta. The demonstrations were carried out against violence, abuse, rape, sexual harassment, forced marriages, honour killings, acid attacks, pay disparity, and inheritance rights among others against women.