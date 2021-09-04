ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed arrives in Kabul to leverage Haqqani position

KABUL: Among the first high-ranking officials to arrive in Kabul is none other than the chief of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence, Gen Faiz Hameed.

The Associated Press has reported that the powerful intelligence chief arrived in Kabul on a surprise visit on Saturday. Significantly, the arrival comes ahead of the formation of the Taliban government.

ANI quoted Pakistan journalist Hamza Azhar Salam as saying that the visit comes on an invite of the Taliban.

While there was no official explanation what the purpose of the visit is, according to one media report, Pakistan is looking for a backdoor entry into the new Taliban regime.

Sources say that the purpose of Faiz’s visit is to leverage the Haqqanis’ position by getting them to revamp the Afghan army which is in compete disarray after Taliban’s take over.

The ISI is a patron of the deadly Haqqani outfit — which happens to be a UN-and US-designated terror group, known for its proximity to the Al Qaeda. However, many like Mullah Yaqub of Quetta Shura have reservations about any such move and feel it puts a big question on the Taliban legitimacy.

The reports of differences between Mullah Yaqoob and the Haqqani factions are doing rounds even though the Taliban leadership is trying to project a united front to the world.

“We are working for peace and stability in Afghanistan”, ISI chief Hameed reportedly said upon his arrival in Kabul. He arrived at Hotel Kabul Serena on Saturday morning and visited the Pakistan Embassy along with senior officials. The The visit comes weeks after Hameed was seen offering prayers with the Taliban leadership led by a Taliban Imam after the fall of Kabul.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 11:24 PM IST