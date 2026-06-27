IRGC Targets US Military Positions; Iran Warns Of 'Unprecedented' Response After American Strikes

US President Donald Trump (L) & Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) | File Pics

Tehran: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that it has targeted US military positions in the region in retaliation for American airstrikes against Iranian coastal areas, IRNA News Agency reported on Friday (local time).

Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, meanwhile said that the US does not commit to ceasefire and the blame game does not work anymore.

In a post on X, he said, "The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore."

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US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said that if Iran has disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence."

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Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio signed the trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

In a post on X, he said, "The U.S. is proud to be a part of today's historic trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. There is more work to be done, but we're taking meaningful steps toward a future of peace, prosperity, and mutual coexistence."

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Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said that Iran's response "to the US attack" this time will be unprecedented.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "You must look to the sky. The American aggression came hours after the Zionist entity violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and Washington reneged on its commitments. Brace yourselves for the thunderbolt, for tonight you have no protector."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)