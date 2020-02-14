Iraqi women defy Shia cleric, take to streets

Thousands of Iraqi women took to the streets across the country, defying a call by the influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to separate men and women during protests.

Many of the anti-government demonstrators on Thursday wore pink scarves and chanted "all of them means all of them", and "those are you daughters, homeland", Efe news reported.

"We are marching to condemn the statements made by some clerics that degrade women's dignity," a university student told Efe.

She was referring to al-Sadr, who first backed the rallies that gripped Iraq last October but has recently distanced himself from the protest movement.