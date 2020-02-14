US announces proposal with Taliban to reduce violence in seven days

The US and the Taliban have negotiated a proposal for a seven-day reduction of violence in Afghanistan, said American Defence Secretary Mark Esper.

"We've said all along that the best if not only solution in Afghanistan is a political agreement," Efe news quoted Esper as saying at the end of a meeting of NATO Defence Ministers here on Thursday.

"Progress has been made on this front and we will have more to report on that soon, I hope."

He added that there had been a series of "productive" meetings with US allies about the proposal and way forward.

Esper's announcement comes after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said that the Taliban had proposed a reduction of violence to facilitate an agreement with the US after negotiations had stalled for several months.

The proposal was one of the main demands of US negotiators and the government in Kabul.