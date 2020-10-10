Iraq govt strikes historic agreement with Kurdistan over disputed city

"The agreement would be the beginning of solving the problems of all ethnically and religiously mixed areas in Iraq," it noted.

The Iraqi government also pledged to make every effort to search for hundreds of Yazidis who were kidnapped previously by IS militants, according to the statement.

It highlighted the importance of Sinjar being "free of armed groups, both local and foreign", noting the security in western Nineveh is the duty of the federal government.

Hennis-Plasschaert described the agreement in a statement as "a first and important step in the right direction that would pave the way for a better future".

She expressed hopes that the agreement would usher in "a new chapter for Sinjar, which would help displaced people return to their homes, accelerate reconstruction and improve public service delivery".

The city of Sinjar and its surrounding areas have witnessed chaos as several other parties, such as the Turkish Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and some Kurdish militant groups, are struggling against forces affiliated with the federal government to control of the area.