Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Sets Conditions For Restarting Peace Talks With US, Cites 'Bad Faith' As Key Barrier

US President Donald Trump (L) & Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) | File Pics

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has delivered a clear message to US President Donald Trump, shedding light on the stalled second round of US–Iran direct negotiations. Pezeshkian took to his official ‘X’ account to explain why the talks did not take place and outlined the conditions that must be met before Washington and Tehran return to the negotiating table.

He also criticised the US for what he described as hypocritical rhetoric and contradictions between its statements and actions.

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What Are The Main Obstacles In The Way Of Negotiations?

In his message, the President said that Iran has always been not only open to dialogue but also welcoming of agreements, provided they are genuine and based on good faith. He stated that bad faith, siege, and threats are the main obstacles to negotiations.

For days, there was uncertainty over the second round of direct negotiations between the US and Iran, ranging from Vice President JD Vance’s travel to Pakistan, which never took off from the mainland, to the Iranian delegation not formally confirming its attendance at the talks. All of this raised concerns about the seriousness with which both sides were proceeding after months-long conflict in the West Asia region.

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However, the Iranian President has now addressed the uncertainty by outlining what he expects from President Trump in order for Iran to return to the negotiating table.

President Pezeshkian’s remarks come amid efforts to revive negotiations, even as disputes over sanctions, naval blockades, and military activity persist.

US-Iran Ceasefire Extended

US President Donald Trump on April 21 extended the US–Iran ceasefire “until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” just hours before it was due to expire.

Posting on Truth Social, he said, “Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” Trump posted.

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He added that the blockade of ports along Iran’s coast in the Strait of Hormuz would continue. Trump also said the ceasefire would remain in effect until Iran submits its proposal and talks are concluded.