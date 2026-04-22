Trump Signals Hope For Iran Peace Talks, Says ‘Ceasefire Will Stay In Place’

Amid ongoing tensions with Iran, Donald Trump has signalled optimism over possible peace negotiations, stating that discussions between United States and Iran could resume soon.

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According to a report by the New York Post, a fresh round of talks between Washington and Tehran may take place in Pakistan as early as Friday. The report cited Trump and unnamed Pakistani sources, indicating that both sides could begin dialogue within the next 36 to 72 hours.

The development comes shortly after Trump announced an extension of the ongoing ceasefire with Iran for an indefinite period. In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said he had directed American forces to maintain a blockade and remain fully prepared while diplomatic efforts continued. He added that the ceasefire would remain in effect until his peace proposal was formally presented and negotiations reached a meaningful outcome.

Meanwhile, a planned visit by JD Vance to Islamabad, where talks with Iranian representatives were expected, has been postponed. Vance, along with special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, was initially scheduled to travel on Tuesday, but US officials later confirmed the delegation would not depart as planned.

The proposed talks are being closely watched as diplomatic efforts continue to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran.