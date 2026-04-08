Trump Agrees To Immediate 14-Day Ceasefire With Iran After Talks With Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif & Asim Munir | X

Washington D.C., April 8: US President Donald Trump has agreed to a 14-day ceasefire after talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, according to a post shared by him on his official Truth Social account.

Ceasefire Announcement

Trump said he has decided to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks." He described it as a "double-sided ceasefire," meaning both sides are expected to pause hostilities during this time.

He added that the decision came after requests from Sharif and Munir, who urged him to stop further military action.

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Conditions Linked to Iran

The US President said the ceasefire depends on Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz fully, immediately, and safely.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global shipping route, and its reopening is seen as crucial for trade and stability in the region.

Progress in Talks

Trump said the US believes it has already achieved its main military goals. He also noted that discussions with Iran are at an advanced stage.

According to him, Iran has shared a 10-point proposal, which the US considers a workable base for further negotiations.

Aim for Long-Term Peace

Trump said most major issues between the US and Iran have already been addressed. He expressed hope that the two-week pause will help finalise a long-term peace agreement.

He added that resolving tensions with Iran could bring wider peace to the Middle East.

Statement from Trump

In his post, Trump said it was an "honor" to help bring a long-standing conflict closer to resolution and thanked all parties involved.

Trump's Post

Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP