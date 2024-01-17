 Iran Fires Missiles On Pakistan, Strikes 2 Terrorist Bases In Balochistan; Visuals Surface
Iran Fires Missiles On Pakistan, Strikes 2 Terrorist Bases In Balochistan; Visuals Surface

Two "important headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) in Pakistan were "destroyed," Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim News Agency.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 07:53 AM IST
Iran has attacked the headquarters of a terrorist group opposed to Tehran with drones and missiles in Pakistan, Al Arabiya News reported citing Tasnim news agency.

The strikes were concentrated in an area in Pakistan's Balochistan where "one of the largest headquarters" of Jaish al-Adl was located, the report said.

About Jaish al-Adl

Formed in 2012, Jaish al-Adl, designated as a "terrorist" organization by Iran, is a Sunni terrorist group that operates in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, Al Arabiya News reported. Over the years, Jaish al-Adl has launched numerous attacks on Iranian security forces.

In December, Jaish al-Adl took responsibility for an attack on a police station in Sistan-Baluchistan that claimed the lives of at least 11 police personnel, according to Al Arabiya News reported.

Sistan-Baluchistan borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. The region has a history of clashes between Iran's security forces and Sunni terrorists, as well as drug smugglers. Sistan-Baluchistan is one of Iran's poorest regions and most of the population in the region is Sunni ethnic Baluchis, Al Arabiya News reported.

The attacks in Pakistan have been carried out a day after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles into Iraq's Kurdistan region at what it called an Israeli "spy headquarters" and at alleged ISIS-linked targets in Syria, the report said.

