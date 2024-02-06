 Iran Announces Free-Visa Policy For Indian Tourists, Here's List Of Conditions
The Iranian embassy in Delhi on Tuesday, February 6, released a statement announcing free-visa policy for Indian travellers.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

New Delhi, February 6: Indian tourists can now travel to Iran without a visa. The Iranian embassy in Delhi on Tuesday, February 6, released a statement announcing free-visa policy for Indian travellers. The free-visa policy is applicable to those travelling to Iran via air border and for tourism purposes, said the Iranian embassy. In addition to this, there are certain conditions regarding the stay period.

Under Iran's visa-free policy, Indian tourists with ordinary passports will be allowed to enter Iran without a visa once every six months, with a maximum stay of 15 days. "It is important to note that the 15-day period cannot be extended," the Iranian embassy said. "The visa abolition only applies to individuals entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran for tourism purposes," it added.

No Visa Required For Indian Tourists To Visit Iran:

Stay Condition For Indian Tourists In Iran

As per the conditions listed by the Iranian embassy, an Indian tourist entering Iran without a visa can stay in the country for up to 15 days. The free-visa facility can be availed once every six months. If the person wishes to stay for a longer period or make multiple entries within a six-month period, then s/he will have to apply for other types of visas.

"The visa abolition outlined in this approval specifically applies to Indian nationals who enter the country just through the air border," the Iranian embassy underlined.

