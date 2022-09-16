International Red Panda Day: Know interesting facts about bamboo-eating firefoxes

Photo: Representative Image

Like giant pandas, red pandas are a bamboo-munching species native to the high forests of Asia. While the two animals share a name and favourite food, they’re not closely related. Western scientists described red pandas 50 years before giant pandas and named the black-and-white bear after the smaller red panda because of their shared characteristics.

The International Red Panda Day (IRPD) is celebrated on the third Saturday of September every year to raise public awareness and support for red panda conservation issues.

Interesting facts:

Red pandas are very skillful and acrobatic animals that predominantly stay in trees.

Almost 50 per cent of the red panda’s habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas.

The term "panda" is believed to be derived from the Nepalese words "nigalya ponya" which translates to "bamboo eater."

Climate change is impacting species across the globe and red pandas—with less than 10,000 left in the wild—are not immune.

While residents of Sikkim honour the endangered red panda, they also understand the species is under a growing threat.

Red pandas are often killed when they get caught in traps meant for other animals such as wild pigs and deer. They are also poached for their distinctive pelts in China and Myanmar. Red panda fur caps or hats have been found for sale in Bhutan.

Any person found guilty of killing, buying or selling red pandas faces a fine of up to $1,000 and/or up to 10 years in jail.

(with sources inputs)