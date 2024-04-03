International Mine Awareness Day 2024: Know All About Its Significance, Theme & History

Image Taken Goggle |

April 4 is observed as International Mines Awarness Day. The challenges are increasing with the increase in the excessive use of explosive devices in war and the terrorising civilians. To reduce the impact of explosive remnants of war and save lives, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) joins the international community in observing the International Day of Mine Awareness.

This day is dedicated to raising awareness about the serious impact of explosive remnants and landmines on civilians and promoting the protection of people with disabilities in conflict.

The theme of International Mine Awareness Day 2024

Every year, the International Mines Awareness day is observed with a specific theme. The theme of International Awareness Day 2024 is 'Protecting Lives, Building Peace.' The theme focuses on people's lives by reducing the impact of explosive devices and circulating the message of peace by focusing on the reduction of land mines.

The National Mine Action Authority (NMAA), in association with the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD)and the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), will spread awareness and organise campaigns and events across the globe on April 4, 2024.

This will provide a safer atmosphere for people, which will help children and society to live in a peaceful and protected environment.

History of International Mine Day

In 1980, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) proposed raising awareness about the dangers of landmines. In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the idea and designated April 4 as International Mine Awareness Day but despite the global organisation's efforts to address the problems of land mines, they remain a critical challenge.

According to reports, 61 countries around the world are contaminated by landmines, and many people live in fear of losing their lives. To reduce the threat from land mines on a global level, organisations need to spread more awareness and take more steps towards reducing the impact of the threat.